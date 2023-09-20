'Bike Baton Rouge' parking itself to allow new voices to take up the cause

BATON ROUGE - After 17 years as a leading advocate for two-wheeled concerns, the group "Bike Baton Rouge" is shifting into idle.

Leaders of the organization on Wednesday announced that they plan to "pass the torch of advocacy" as they ride into the sunset.

“Bike Baton Rouge has often been the loudest voice, calling for action now for 17 years,' said Lynley Farris, co-chair of the organization. “The last few years we have seen these efforts create a tremendous impact.

"The city has doubled the amount of bike lanes, the Drive-Thru Ordinance Provides alternative transportation users with vital access to businesses including pharmacies and restaurants, there are over 450 miles of trails in the works and/or being planned and we may possibly see the Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan go from adopted to ordinance in the next year. From where we started, these achievements are astronomical to helping change the bicycle culture of our city.”

The message acknowledges that there "is still much work to be done in a city that is nationally ranked for high levels of pedestrian and bicycle fatalities."

Bike Baton Rouge evolved from the group "Baton Rouge Advocates for Safe Streets," which was founded in 2005. Since then, they have partnered with other local organizations -- ranging from BREC to the Louisiana DOTD to nonprofits such as the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.