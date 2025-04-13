Latest Weather Blog
Big winner: Baton Rouge man wins Easy 5 jackpot
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was in shock when he checked his Lottery Easy 5 ticket and realized he was a winner.
David Whitley won the $151,280 jackpot prize for the October 24 drawing.
"I just couldn't believe it,” said Whitley. “I had to check the ticket a few times to make sure I was seeing it right and that the numbers weren't changing on me.”
Whitley's ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot, according to the Louisiana Lottery. He received $107,412.80 after state and federal tax withholdings.
Although Whitley has no specific plans to treat himself with the money, he did say he plans to make a donation to his church.
The winning ticket was sold at Rende's Quick Stop on Monterrey Drive in Baton Rouge. Lottery officials say the location received a one-time selling bonus of $1,512.80.
