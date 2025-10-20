Big Time Rush set to perform at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Big Time Rush is set to perform at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge on Feb. 10 as part of their Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour.

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation when their TV show launched on Nickelodeon in 2009, running until 2013.

The band plans to relive some of their favorite moments from the Nickelodeon show by playing every song from every episode and being joined by Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Gustavo on the show.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 24 at 10 a.m., and the tour kicks off on Jan. 24 in Illinois.