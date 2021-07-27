76°
Big second half ignites LSU to blowout win over Ole Miss, 82-66
BATON ROUGE - LSU outscored Ole Miss 45-29 in the second half while holding the Rebels to just 28 percent shooting in the final 20 minutes en-route to a 82-66 win on Saturday.
Ole Miss had no answer for Duop Reath down low, the Tigers big man chipped in 26 points and five rebounds.
Skylar Mays added 15 points in the second half, shooting 5-for-6 from the floor and 2-of-3 from three-point range.
LSU led by as much as 20 points in the second half.
Next up, LSU will travel to Alabama on Tuesday to face off with the Crimson Tide. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.
