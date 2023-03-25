77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Big crowd for final day of 'Nao Trinidad' visit

2 hours 23 minutes 11 seconds ago Saturday, March 25 2023 Mar 25, 2023 March 25, 2023 6:22 PM March 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A re-creation of the ship captained by Ferdinand Magellan on his historic voyage around the world is headed out of Baton Rouge after a week-and-a-half-long visit.

Crowds lined up outside the USS Kidd Veterans Museum to take advantage of the final opportunity to tour the replica.

The "Nao Trinidad" docked alongside the "USS Kidd," providing a juxtaposition of life at sea in the 16th and 20th centuries. The "American Queen," a passenger paddlewheeler that cruises the Mississippi, was also in town Saturday, making for a busy day along the river.

Trending News

The replica Nao Trinidad's visit to America celebrates 500 years since the world’s first circumnavigation of the globe. She will leave Baton Rouge without assistance from modern vessels, sailing downriver much as the original would have sailed centuries before.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days