Big crowd for final day of 'Nao Trinidad' visit

BATON ROUGE - A re-creation of the ship captained by Ferdinand Magellan on his historic voyage around the world is headed out of Baton Rouge after a week-and-a-half-long visit.

Crowds lined up outside the USS Kidd Veterans Museum to take advantage of the final opportunity to tour the replica.

The "Nao Trinidad" docked alongside the "USS Kidd," providing a juxtaposition of life at sea in the 16th and 20th centuries. The "American Queen," a passenger paddlewheeler that cruises the Mississippi, was also in town Saturday, making for a busy day along the river.

The replica Nao Trinidad's visit to America celebrates 500 years since the world’s first circumnavigation of the globe. She will leave Baton Rouge without assistance from modern vessels, sailing downriver much as the original would have sailed centuries before.