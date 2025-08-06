92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Big changes coming to Baker schools as district enters partnership with Helix Community Charter Schools

Source: WBRZ
By: Dayla Galmore

BAKER — Big changes are coming to Baker schools as students return to the classroom on Thursday. 

The Baker Community School System has partnered with Helix Community Charter Schools and will be expanding some of its campuses, including Park Ridge Achievement Academy. 

They are also preparing to open a second location on the Bethany Chuch campus, which features state-of-the-art science labs and art rooms. 

"We're creating a space that is based on equity and excellence, making sure that we have a space and school here in Baker. That can not only meet the needs of kids but to push them towards greatness," Park Ridge Achievement Academy Principal Killey Murphy said.

Helix Community Schools will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Park Ridge's new campus on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

