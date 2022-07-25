92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bicyclist killed in hit and run on I-12, Baton Rouge police say

Monday, July 25 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead along I-12 Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

The body was first discovered around 8:15 a.m. along the eastbound side of interstate near the O'Neal Lane exit ramp. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it appeared the person was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle. 

The driver who struck the bicyclist was nowhere to be found when officers arrived.

This is a developing story. 

