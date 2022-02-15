Bicyclist fatally struck by truck on Ascension highway

DONALDSONVILLE - A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a pick-up truck in Ascension Parish on Monday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on LA 18 near LA 3120. According to Louisiana State Police, 66-year-old Willie Nicholas Jr. was riding his bike on the highway when the truck struck him from behind.

Nicholas was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died.

No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation.