68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bicyclist fatally struck by truck on Ascension highway

3 hours 16 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, February 15 2022 Feb 15, 2022 February 15, 2022 11:28 AM February 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a pick-up truck in Ascension Parish on Monday night. 

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on LA 18 near LA 3120. According to Louisiana State Police, 66-year-old Willie Nicholas Jr. was riding his bike on the highway when the truck struck him from behind.

Nicholas was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. 

Trending News

No other injuries were reported, and the crash remains under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days