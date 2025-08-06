Better Than Ezra coming home to Baton Rouge as headliners at LAuberge's Concert on the Lawn

BATON ROUGE — Rock band Better Than Ezra started more than 35 years ago in Baton Rouge. In November, the band returns to the capital city as the headliners of L’Auberge Casino's Concert on the Lawn series.

The group was founded in 1988 while Kevin Griffin and Tom Drummond were at LSU.

They cut their teeth playing at bars like Murphy's and Fred's before breaking into the mainstream. Named one of Billboard's "100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time," Better Than Ezra is best known for their 1995 hit "Good," a song that Saints fans would recognize as the tune that plays every time the team makes a field goal or extra point.

Better Than Ezra has since released ten albums and had their songs covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, but has not forgotten their roots at LSU. Their songs are inspired by a southern tradition of storytelling that the pair honed at the university.

In a 2023 interview with 225 Magazine, Griffin, a student of southern literature, said Ezra’s early songs from their early albums purposefully paid homage to the Southern Noir aesthetic of works by William Faulkner and Kate Chopin.



Better Than Ezra will take the stage on Nov. 14 on L’Auberge’s outdoor lawn stage. Doors open at 7 p.m. before the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday.

"A second back-to-back concert will be announced soon, adding to the excitement of the fall music lineup," L’Auberge said.

Better Than Ezra has performed at L’Auberge several times over the last several years.