Latest Weather Blog
Bethune-Cookman dominates Southern; Jaguars fall to 1-5 on season
DAYTONA BEACH - The Southern football team is now 1-5 on the season and 0-2 in SWAC play.
The Jaguars had no answer for Bethune-Cookman Saturday, falling to the Wildcats 45-14 in Daytona Beach. It is the first time Bethune-Cookman has ever beaten Southern. Previously, the Wildcats were 0-7 against the Jaguars.
Southern scored first on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Cam'Ron McCoy to Darren Morris in the first quarter, but Bethune-Cookman answered with 38 straight points to take control of the game.
The Wildcats started the scoring with a Cam'Ron Ransom 13-yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven. In the second quarter, Rashon Brown put Bethune-Cookman in front 14-7 with a 12-yard touchdown run. Later in the quarter, Rickie Shaw hauled a five-yard touchdown from Ransom to put the Wildcats up 21-7 at the half.
Southern didn't provide much resistance in the second half, giving up 24 more points. The Wildcats had 498 yards of total offense in the win. Southern had just 267 yards.
Southern will host Prairie View A&M next Saturday, October 18.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 7: Mateer vs. Manning in the...
-
Madison Prep handles Southern Lab
-
Tomorrow is election day, here's what you need to know
-
What LSU homecoming looks like from a revenue perspective for city of...
-
Three juveniles injured in shooting at Baker apartment complex