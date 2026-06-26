93°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: World Cup Group Stage wraps up!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the World Cup, WNBA and the MLB!
Friday
World Cup 2026:
Senegal vs. Iraq: Senegal -1.5
Norway vs. France: France ML (3-Way)
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia: Draw
Uruguay vs. Spain: Spain ML (3-Way)
Egypt vs. Iran: Egypt ML (3-Way)
New Zealand vs. Belgium: Belgium -1.5
MLB:
Reds @ Pirates: Paul Skenes o7.5 Total Strikeouts
Nationals @ Orioles: u9.5 Total Runs
Phillies @ Mets: Phillies ML
Yankees @ Red Sox: Yankees ML
Athletics @ Angels: Athletics ML
Dodgers @ Padres: Dodgers ML
WNBA:
Mystics @ Sun: Mystics -4.5
Fire @ Sky: Sky -4.5
Dream @ Valkyries: Valkyries +1.5
Saturday
World Cup 2026:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
Trending News
WNBA:
TBD
Sunday
World Cup 2026:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senate run-off, key EBR tax issues will be on voter's ballots during...
-
One Tank Trips: 13th Gate Escape
-
Coroner's office: 15-year-old found shot dead in middle of road in Southdowns...
-
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish deputies...
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Pride returns to Raising Cane's River Center...
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: McKinley Panthers
-
30 years after iconic home run, Warren Morris enters Louisiana Sports Hall...
-
Trio of Tigers rated Top-10 at their position in College Football 27
-
Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call games for CBS...
-
Team Phelps: Napoleonville family "all-in" on son's rodeo dream