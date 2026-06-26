$$$ Best Bets: World Cup Group Stage wraps up!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the World Cup, WNBA and the MLB!

Friday

World Cup 2026:

Senegal vs. Iraq: Senegal -1.5

Norway vs. France: France ML (3-Way)

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia: Draw

Uruguay vs. Spain: Spain ML (3-Way)

Egypt vs. Iran: Egypt ML (3-Way)

New Zealand vs. Belgium: Belgium -1.5



MLB:

Reds @ Pirates: Paul Skenes o7.5 Total Strikeouts

Nationals @ Orioles: u9.5 Total Runs

Phillies @ Mets: Phillies ML

Yankees @ Red Sox: Yankees ML

Athletics @ Angels: Athletics ML

Dodgers @ Padres: Dodgers ML



WNBA:

Mystics @ Sun: Mystics -4.5

Fire @ Sky: Sky -4.5

Dream @ Valkyries: Valkyries +1.5



Saturday



World Cup 2026:

TBD



MLB:

TBD



WNBA:

TBD







Sunday



World Cup 2026:

TBD





MLB:

TBD





WNBA:

TBD