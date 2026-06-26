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$$$ Best Bets: World Cup Group Stage wraps up!

53 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2026 Jun 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 1:09 PM June 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the World Cup, WNBA and the MLB!

Friday

World Cup 2026:
Senegal vs. Iraq: Senegal -1.5 
Norway vs. France: France ML (3-Way)
Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia: Draw
Uruguay vs. Spain: Spain ML (3-Way)
Egypt vs. Iran: Egypt ML (3-Way)
New Zealand vs. Belgium: Belgium -1.5

MLB:
Reds @ Pirates: Paul Skenes o7.5 Total Strikeouts
Nationals @ Orioles: u9.5 Total Runs
Phillies @ Mets: Phillies ML
Yankees @ Red Sox: Yankees ML
Athletics @ Angels: Athletics ML
Dodgers @ Padres: Dodgers ML

WNBA:
Mystics @ Sun: Mystics -4.5
Fire @ Sky: Sky -4.5
Dream @ Valkyries: Valkyries +1.5


Saturday

World Cup 2026:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

Trending News


WNBA:
TBD

 

Sunday

World Cup 2026:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

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