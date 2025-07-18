85°
$$$ Best Bets: Will Dustin Poirier go out on top?
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB, UFC 318 and the British Open!
Friday
MLB:
Angels @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5
Padres @ Nationals: Padres ML
Reds @ Mets: Mets ML
Royals @ Marlins: Marlins ML
Yankees @ Braves: u8.5 Total Runs
Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML
Saturday
MLB:
TBD
British Open:
TBD
UFC 318:
Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski: Brzeski ML
Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov: Prado ML
Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen: Vettori ML
Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull: Ige ML
Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov: Kopylov ML
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: o4.5 Total Rounds
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Poirier ML
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
