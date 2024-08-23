91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Week 0: FOOTBALL IS BACK! $$$

3 hours 40 seconds ago Friday, August 23 2024 Aug 23, 2024 August 23, 2024 2:52 PM August 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

MLB:

Rockies @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5

Angels @ Blue Jays: Blue Jays ML

Cubs @ Marlins@ Cubs ML

Diamondbacks @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML

Trending News

Nationals @ Braves: Braves -1.5

Rays @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

WNBA:

Mercury @ Dream: Mercury -2

Sparks @ Mystics: Mystics -4.5

Sky @ Sun: Sky +10.5

Aces @ Lynx: Aces -2.5

Saturday

College Football:

Florida State @ Georgia Tech: Georgia Tech +11.5

Montana State @ New Mexico: Montana State -10

SMU @ Nevada: u57.5 Total Points

MLB:

Rockies @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5

Brewers @ Athletics: Brewers ML

Giants @ Mariners: o6.5 Total Runs

Tigers @ White Sox: Tigers -1.5

Phillies @ Royals: Phillies ML

Nationals @ Braves: Braves ML

WNBA:

Sun @ Liberty: Liberty -7.5

Fever @ Lynx: Fever +7

Sunday

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days