$$$ Best Bets: Tons of Sunday baseball action!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB, UFC 318 and the British Open!
Friday
MLB:
Angels @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5 (L)
Padres @ Nationals: Padres ML (W)
Reds @ Mets: Mets ML (L)
Royals @ Marlins: Marlins ML (W)
Yankees @ Braves: u8.5 Total Runs (L)
Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML (L)
Saturday
MLB:
Padres @ Nationals: Padres ML
Orioles @ Rays: o8.5 Total Runs
Red Sox @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Cardinals @ Diamondbacks: u8.5 Total Runs
Twins @ Rockies: Twins ML
Astros @ Mariners: o7.5 Total Runs
British Open:
To Finish Top 5: Robert MacIntyre (+200)
To Win: Scottie Scheffler (-175)
2 Ball (Round 3): Jon Rahm to beat Shane Lowry (-175)
3rd Round Leader: Brian Harman (+1000)
UFC 318:
Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski: Brzeski ML
Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov: Prado ML
Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen: Vettori ML
Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull: Ige ML
Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov: Kopylov ML
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: o4.5 Total Rounds
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Poirier ML
Sunday
MLB:
Orioles @ Rays: u9.5 Total Runs
Angels @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Reds @ Mets: u8.5 Total Runs
Red Sox @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Twins @ Rockies: Twins -1.5
Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML
