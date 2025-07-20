94°
$$$ Best Bets: Tons of Sunday baseball action!

7 hours 1 minute 47 seconds ago Sunday, July 20 2025 Jul 20, 2025 July 20, 2025 9:39 AM July 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB, UFC 318 and the British Open!

Friday

MLB:
Angels @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5 (L)
Padres @ Nationals: Padres ML (W)
Reds @ Mets: Mets ML (L)
Royals @ Marlins: Marlins ML (W)
Yankees @ Braves: u8.5 Total Runs (L)
Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML (L)

Saturday

MLB:
Padres @ Nationals: Padres ML
Orioles @ Rays: o8.5 Total Runs
Red Sox @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Cardinals @ Diamondbacks: u8.5 Total Runs
Twins @ Rockies: Twins ML
Astros @ Mariners: o7.5 Total Runs

British Open:
To Finish Top 5: Robert MacIntyre (+200)
To Win: Scottie Scheffler (-175)
2 Ball (Round 3): Jon Rahm to beat Shane Lowry (-175)
3rd Round Leader: Brian Harman (+1000)

UFC 318:
Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski: Brzeski ML
Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov: Prado ML
Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen: Vettori ML
Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull: Ige ML
Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov: Kopylov ML
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: o4.5 Total Rounds
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Poirier ML

Sunday

MLB:
Orioles @ Rays: u9.5 Total Runs
Angels @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Reds @ Mets: u8.5 Total Runs
Red Sox @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Twins @ Rockies: Twins -1.5
Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

Radar
7 Days