79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!

2 hours 19 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, May 02 2025 May 2, 2025 May 02, 2025 1:47 PM May 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the 151st Kentucky Derby, NBA and NHL playoffs, college baseball and the MLB!

Friday

NBA Playoffs:
Rockets @ Warriors: Warriors -4.5

College Baseball:
Auburn @ Tennessee Volunteers: o10.5 Total Runs
Clemson @ Florida State: Florida State
Oregon @ Michigan State: Oregon -1.5
Texas Tech @ West Virginia: West Virginia -1.5
LSU @ Texas A&M: LSU ML
Georgia @ Missouri: u13.5 Total Runs

MLB:
Nationals @ Reds: Reds ML
Padres @ Pirates: Padres ML
Diamondbacks @ Phillies: u9.5 Total Runs
Dodgers @ Braves: Dodgers ML
Mariners @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Cubs @ Brewers: Cubs ML

NHL Playoffs:
Jets @ Blues: Blues ML

Saturday

Kentucky Derby:
To Win: Journalism
Place Bet: Sovereignty
Show Bet: Chunk of Gold
Trifecta Bet: 1. Journalism, 2. Sovereignty, 3. Chunk of Gold

Trending News

NBA Playoffs:
Clippers @ Nuggets: Nuggets -1.5

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
Avalanche @ Stars: Stars ML

Sunday

NBA Playoffs:
Pacers @ Cavaliers: Pacers +8.5

College Baseball:
TBD

MLB:
TBD

NHL Playoffs:
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days