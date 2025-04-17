$$$ Best Bets: The 2025 Masters at Augusta National!

Hunter McCann has the Best Bets for the 89th edition of the Masters Tournament!

To Win:

Rory McIlroy (+650)

Collin Morikawa (+1600)

Russell Henley (+5000)

Top 5 Finish:

Bryson DeChambeau (+280)

Top 10 Finish:

Xander Schauffele (+190)

Top 20 Finish:

Sepp Straka (+160)