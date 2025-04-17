71°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: The 2025 Masters at Augusta National!
Hunter McCann has the Best Bets for the 89th edition of the Masters Tournament!
To Win:
Rory McIlroy (+650)
Collin Morikawa (+1600)
Russell Henley (+5000)
Top 5 Finish:
Bryson DeChambeau (+280)
Top 10 Finish:
Xander Schauffele (+190)
Top 20 Finish:
Sepp Straka (+160)
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Guns-N-Hoses fundraiser happening in Hammond to benefit autism awareness
-
Advocates, experts call for action on steps of Capitol on Black Maternal...
-
2une In Previews: Glen Oaks Alumni Picnic
-
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in Denham Springs, family says
-
Two displaced after early morning house fire in Baton Rouge; home total...