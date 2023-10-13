82°
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for Syracuse @ Florida State, 49ers @ Browns and more! $$$

3 hours 2 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, October 13 2023 Oct 13, 2023 October 13, 2023 3:34 PM October 13, 2023 in Best Bet$
By: Hunter McCann

It's a new week with a new opportunity to win money! 

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are here to give you the Best Bets for College Football and the NFL!

Week 7 of College Football:

Florida State -17.5

Oregon/Washington o67.5

Notre Dame -2.5

Week 6 of the NFL!

49ers -6.5

Dolphins -13.5

Bills Team Total o29.5 points

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10am-12pm on ESPN 104.5!

