$$$ Best Bets: Picks for Syracuse @ Florida State, 49ers @ Browns and more! $$$
It's a new week with a new opportunity to win money!
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are here to give you the Best Bets for College Football and the NFL!
Week 7 of College Football:
Florida State -17.5
Oregon/Washington o67.5
Notre Dame -2.5
Week 6 of the NFL!
49ers -6.5
Dolphins -13.5
Bills Team Total o29.5 points
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter this Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10am-12pm on ESPN 104.5!
