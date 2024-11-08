Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: Playoff elimination game in Death Valley! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
College Football:
California @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest +7.5
Rice @ Memphis: Rice +7.5
Iowa @ UCLA: u44.5 Total Points
New Mexico @ Sand Diego State: New Mexico +3.0
NHL:
Red Wings @ Leafs: Leafs ML
Penguins @ Capitals: Capitals ML
Golden Knights @ Kraken: u6.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Ducks: o5.5 Total Goals
NBA:
Hawks @ Pistons: Hawks ML
Warriors @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -4.5
Bucks @ Knicks: Bucks +7.5
Suns @ Mavericks: Mavericks -2.5
Rockets @ Thunder: Thunder -8.5
Heat @ Nuggets: Nuggets -2.5
Men's College Basketball:
Army @ Duke: Duke -33.5
Boston College @ VCU: VCU -10.5
Grambling State @ Ole Miss: u143.5 Total Points
UNC @ Kansas: Kansas -7.5
Montana @ Oregon: Oregon -16.5
UCLA @ New Mexico: UCLA -4.5
Saturday
College Football:
Miami @ Georgia Tech: o63.5 Total Points
Georgia @ Ole Miss: Georgia -2.5
South Carolina @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt +7.5
Alabama @ LSU: LSU +3.0
BUY @ Utah: BYU -2.5
NHL:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Giants @ Panthers: u40.5 Total Points
Bills @ Colts: Bills -3.5
Steelers @ Commanders: Commanders -2.5
49ers @ Buccaneers: 49ers Team Total o27.5 Total Points
Jets @ Cardinals: Cardinals ML
Lions @ Texans: Lions -3.5
NHL:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
Men's College Basketball:
TBD
