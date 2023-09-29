87°
$$$ Best Bets: Picks for LSU @ Ole Miss, Georgia @ Auburn and more! $$$
Best Bets is back!
Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back again this week, to give you the Best Bets for College Football and the NFL!
Week 5 of College Football:
LSU -2.5
Georgia -13.5
Kansas +17.5
Week 4 of the NFL!
Jaguars -3
Dolphins +3
Cowboys -6.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter every Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10am-Noon, on ESPN 104.5!
