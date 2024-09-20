Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 4: Is Tennessee the real deal? $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB and the WNBA!
Friday
College Football:
Stanford @ Syracuse: Syracuse -8.5
Illinois @ Nebraska: Illinois +9.5
San Jose State @ Washington State: Washington State -12.5
MLB:
Tigers @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Phillies @ Mets: o6.5 Total Runs
Braves @ Marlins: Braves -1.5
Angeles @ Astros: Astros -1.5
Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees -1.5
White Sox @ Padres: Padres -1.5
Saturday
College Football:
NC State @ Clemson: NC State +21.5
USC @ Michigan: USC -5.5
UCLA @ LSU: LSU -23.5
TCU @ SMU: SMU +3.5
Tennessee @ Oklahoma: Tennessee -6.5
Kansas State @ BYU: Kansas State -6.5
MLB:
Pirates @ Reds: Pirates u9.5 Total Runs
Nationals @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Braves @ Marlins: Braves -1.5
Twins @ Red Sox: u8.5 Total Runs
Mariners @ Rangers: u8.5 Total Runs
Rockies @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5
Sunday
NFL:
Eagles @ Saints: Saints -2.5
Bears @ Colts: u43.5 Total Points
Giants @ Browns: Browns -6.5
Chargers @ Steelers: Chargers +3.5
Lions @ Cardinals: Lions -2.5
Chiefs @ Falcons: Chiefs -2.5
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
Dream @ Liberty: Dream +12.5
Fever @ Sun: Sun -4.5
Mercury @ Lynx: Lynx -9.5
Storm @ Aces: Aces -7.0
