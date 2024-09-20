$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 4: Is Tennessee the real deal? $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

College Football:

Stanford @ Syracuse: Syracuse -8.5

Illinois @ Nebraska: Illinois +9.5

San Jose State @ Washington State: Washington State -12.5

MLB:

Tigers @ Orioles: Orioles ML

Phillies @ Mets: o6.5 Total Runs

Braves @ Marlins: Braves -1.5

Angeles @ Astros: Astros -1.5

Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees -1.5

White Sox @ Padres: Padres -1.5

Saturday

College Football:

NC State @ Clemson: NC State +21.5

USC @ Michigan: USC -5.5

UCLA @ LSU: LSU -23.5

TCU @ SMU: SMU +3.5

Tennessee @ Oklahoma: Tennessee -6.5

Kansas State @ BYU: Kansas State -6.5

MLB:

Pirates @ Reds: Pirates u9.5 Total Runs

Nationals @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Braves @ Marlins: Braves -1.5

Twins @ Red Sox: u8.5 Total Runs

Mariners @ Rangers: u8.5 Total Runs

Rockies @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5

Sunday

NFL:

Eagles @ Saints: Saints -2.5

Bears @ Colts: u43.5 Total Points

Giants @ Browns: Browns -6.5

Chargers @ Steelers: Chargers +3.5

Lions @ Cardinals: Lions -2.5

Chiefs @ Falcons: Chiefs -2.5