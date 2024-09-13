$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 3: SEC Play Begins! $$$

82°
Friday, September 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

College Football:

UNLV @ Kansas: Kansas -8.5

Arizona @ Kansas State: Kansas State -6.5

MLB:

Mets @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Orioles @ Tigers: Orioles ML

Red Sox @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Rays @ Guardians: Guardians ML

Cubs @ Rockies: Cubs ML

Astros @ Angels: Astros -1.5

WNBA:

Mystics @ Dream: Dream -4

Aces @ Fever: Aces -4.5

Sky @ Lynx: o157 Total Points

Storm @ Wings: Wings +11.5

Sun @ Mercury: Sun -9.5

Saturday

College Football:

LSU @ South Carolina: South Carolina +7.5

Texas A&M @ Florida: u48.5 Total Points

Tulane @ Oklahoma: Tulane +14.5

Notre Dame @ Purdue: Notre Dame -6.5

Ole Miss @ Wake Forest: Ole Miss -20.5

Georgia @ Kentucky: Georgia -23.5

MLB:

Red Sox @ Yankees: u8.5 Total Runs

Orioles @ Tigers: Orioles ML

Athletics @ White Sox: Athletics ML

Dodgers @ Braves:u7.5 Total Runs

Cubs @ Rockies: Cubs ML

Rangers @ Mariners: Mariners ML

Sunday

NFL:

Buccaneers @ Lions: u51.5 Total Points

Browns @ Jaguars: Jaguars -2.5

Chargers @ Panthers: Chargers -4.5

Raiders @ Ravens: Ravens -8.5

Colts @ Packers: Colts -2.5

Giants @ Commanders: Commanders ML

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.

