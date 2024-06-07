95°
$$$ Best Bets: NBA and Stanley Cup Finals $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA Finals, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Finals!
Friday
MLB:
Dodgers @ Yankees: Dodgers -1.5
Cubs @ Reds: Cubs ML
Red Sox @ White Sox: Red Sox -1.5
College Baseball:
West Virginia @ UNC: UNC -2.5
Kansas State @ Virginia: Virginia -2.5
Saturday
Stanley Cup Finals:
Oilers @ Panthers: Panthers ML
MLB:
Phillies @ Mets @ Phillies -1.5
Blue Jays @ Athletics: Athletics -1.5
Mariners @ Royals: Royals ML
College Baseball:
TBD
Sunday
NBA Finals:
Mavericks @ Celtics: Mavericks ML
College Baseball:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
