$$$ Best Bets: NBA and Stanley Cup Finals $$$

1 hour 3 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2024 Jun 7, 2024 June 07, 2024 4:20 PM June 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann
Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA Finals, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Finals!

Friday

MLB:

Dodgers @ Yankees: Dodgers -1.5

Cubs @ Reds: Cubs ML

Red Sox @ White Sox: Red Sox -1.5

College Baseball:

West Virginia @ UNC: UNC -2.5

Kansas State @ Virginia: Virginia -2.5

Saturday

Stanley Cup Finals:

Oilers @ Panthers: Panthers ML

MLB:

Phillies @ Mets @ Phillies -1.5
Blue Jays @ Athletics: Athletics -1.5
Mariners @ Royals: Royals ML

College Baseball: 

TBD

Sunday

NBA Finals:
Mavericks @ Celtics: Mavericks ML
College Baseball:
 TBD
MLB:
TBD
 

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

