$$$ Best Bets: NBA and Stanley Cup Finals $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA Finals, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Finals!

Friday

MLB:

Dodgers @ Yankees: Dodgers -1.5

Cubs @ Reds: Cubs ML

Red Sox @ White Sox: Red Sox -1.5

College Baseball:

West Virginia @ UNC: UNC -2.5

Kansas State @ Virginia: Virginia -2.5

Saturday

Stanley Cup Finals:

Oilers @ Panthers: Panthers ML

MLB:

College Baseball:

Sunday

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.