$$$ Best Bets: MLB, PGA & WNBA Heat Up!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for MLB, the WNBA and the PGA Tour Playoffs.



PGA FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025:

Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1100)





Friday



MLB:

Astros @ Yankees: o7.5 Total Runs

Angels @ Tigers: Tigers -1.5

Royals @ Twins: u8.5 Total Runs

Cubs @ Cardinals: Cubs ML

Blue Jays @ Dodgers: u9.5 Total Runs

Nationals @ Giants: Giants ML



WNBA:

Mystics @ Lynx: o157.5 Total Points

Liberty @ Wings: Wings +7.5

Storm @ Aces: Aces ML





Saturday

MLB:

TBD





WNBA:

TBD





Sunday

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD