$$$ Best Bets: Let the Madness begin!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for March Madness!

Thursday

Men's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):

McNeese @ Clemson: McNeese +7.5

VCU @ BYU: VCU +3.5

Arkansas @ Kansas: Arkansas +5.5

Yale @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -7.5

Utah State @ UCLA: Utah State +5.5

UC San Diego @ Michigan: Michigan -2.5

Friday

Men's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):

Baylor @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State -1.5

Colorado State @ Memphis: Memphis +2.5

Vanderbilt @ Saint Mary's: Saint Mary's -3.5

UNC @ Ole Miss: Ole Miss +1.5

New Mexico @ Marquette: Marquette -3.5

Oklahoma @ UConn: UConn -5.5

Women's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):

Liberty @ Kentucky: Kentucky -15.5

Grand Canyon @ Baylor: Grand Canyon +16.5

Oregon @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -5.5

Montana State @ Ohio State: Ohio State -14.5

Nebraska @ Louisville: Nebraska +3.5

Georgia Tech @ Richmond: Georgia Tech +1.5

Saturday

Men's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):

TBD

Women's College Basketball (FIRST ROUND):

Murray State @ Iowa: Murray State +10.5

South Dakota State @ Oklahoma State: South Dakota State +6.5

Harvard @ Michigan State: Michigan State -4.5

Mississippi State @ California: California -1.5

George Mason @ Florida State: Florida State -4.5

San Diego State @ LSU: LSU -25.5

Sunday

Men's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):

TBD

Women's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):

TBD



Monday

Women's College Basketball (SECOND ROUND):

TBD