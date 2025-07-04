Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Hotdogs, Baseball & Betting
Hunter McCann has the 4th of July weekend Best Bet$ for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the MLB, Soccer and the WNBA!
Friday
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest:
Joey Chestnut: Total Hot Dogs Eaten: u71.5 Dogs (W)
Winner without Joey Chestnut: Patrick Bertoletti (W)
Men's Outright Exact Order: 1. Joey Chestnut, 2. Patrick Bertoletti, 3. Geoffrey Esper (+260) (L)
MLB:
Reds @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Yankees @ Mets: Yankees ML
Tigers @ Guardians: Tigers ML
Astros @ Dodgers: u9.5 Total Runs
Giants @ Athletics: Giants ML
Saturday
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
Sparks @ Fever: Fever -7.5
Valkyries @ Lynx: Lynx -9.5
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
Soccer:
USA Men's vs. Mexico Men's: USA to win the Gold Cup
WNBA:
Storm @ Liberty: Liberty -5.5
Aces @ Sun: Sun +16.5
Sky @ Lynx: Sky +14.5