$$$ Best Bets: Hotdogs, Baseball & Betting

Hunter McCann has the 4th of July weekend Best Bet$ for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the MLB, Soccer and the WNBA!

Friday



Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest:

Joey Chestnut: Total Hot Dogs Eaten: u71.5 Dogs (W)

Winner without Joey Chestnut: Patrick Bertoletti (W)

Men's Outright Exact Order: 1. Joey Chestnut, 2. Patrick Bertoletti, 3. Geoffrey Esper (+260) (L)

MLB:

Reds @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML

Yankees @ Mets: Yankees ML

Tigers @ Guardians: Tigers ML

Astros @ Dodgers: u9.5 Total Runs

Giants @ Athletics: Giants ML

Saturday

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

Sparks @ Fever: Fever -7.5

Valkyries @ Lynx: Lynx -9.5



Sunday

MLB:

TBD

Soccer:

USA Men's vs. Mexico Men's: USA to win the Gold Cup

WNBA:

Storm @ Liberty: Liberty -5.5

Aces @ Sun: Sun +16.5

Sky @ Lynx: Sky +14.5