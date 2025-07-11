92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Dog Days of Summer

2 hours 2 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, July 11 2025 Jul 11, 2025 July 11, 2025 1:36 PM July 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB and WNBA!

Friday

MLB:
Guardians @ White Sox (GAME 1): u8.5 Total Runs
Cubs @ Yankees: o8.5 Total Runs
Rockies @ Reds: Reds -1.5
Mariners @ Tigers: Tigers ML
Nationals @ Brewers: Brewers ML
Blue Jays @ Athletics: Blue Jays ML

WNBA:
Dream @ Fever: Fever -1.5
Sun @ Storm: o156.5 Total Points

Saturday

MLB:
Rays @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5
Phillles @ Padres: Zach Wheeler o7.5 Total Strikeouts
Marlins @ Orioles: Orioles ML
Nationals @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5
Rangers @ Astros: Rangers ML
Mets @ Royals: Mets ML

WNBA:
Lynx @ Sky: Sky +10.5
Valkyries @ Aces: Aces ML

Sunday

Trending News

MLB:
TBD

WNBA: 
TBD

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days