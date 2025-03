$$$ Best Bets: Conference Championship Weekend! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the NBA, NHL, college baseball and basketball!

Friday

NBA:

Celtics @ Heat: Heat +8.5

Clippers @ Hawks: Clippers -4.5

Hornets @ Spurs: Spurs -2.5

Mavericks @ Rockets: Mavericks +12.5

Cavaliers @ Grizzlies: Cavaliers -2.5

Raptors @ Jazz: Jazz -1.5

NHL:

Red Wings @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML

Oilers @ Islanders: Oilers ML

Stars @ Jets: Stars ML

Avalanche @ Flames: Avalanche ML

Predators @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals

Utah Hockey Club @ Kraken: Kraken ML

Men's College Basketball:

Iona @ Quinnipiac: Quinnipiac -4.5

Illinois @ Maryland: Maryland -1.5

Marquette @ St. John's: St. John's -3.5

BYU @ Houston: Houston -6.5

Missouri @ Florida: Missouri +8.5

UNC @ Duke: Duke -6.5



College Baseball:

Texas @ Mississippi State: Texas ML

Virginia Tech @ North Carolina State: NC State ML

Kentucky @ Georgia: Kentucky +1.5

Florida @ Tennessee: u11.5 Total Runs

Baylor @ Kansas: Kansas ML

UTSA @ Dallas Baptist: Dallas Baptist -1.5

Saturday

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD

Men's College Basketball:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

Sunday

NBA:

TBD

NHL:

TBD

Men's College Basketball:

TBD



College Baseball:

TBD