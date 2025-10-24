$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: LSU rare underdogs in Death Valley!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB World Series, the NBA and NHL.

Friday



College Football:

California @ Virginia Tech: Cal +6.5

North Texas @ Charlotte: u61.5 Total Points

Boise State @ Nevada: Nevada +21.5



MLB World Series:

Dodgers @ Blue Jays: Dodgers ML

NBA:

Hawks @ Magic: Magic -5.5

Celtics @ Knicks: Knicks -2.5

Timberwolves @ Lakers: Lakers ML

Jazz @ Kings: Kings -5.5

Warriors @ Trail Blazers: Warriors -2.5

Cavaliers @ Nets: u230.5 Total Points

NHL:

Maple Leafs @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Points

Sharks @ Devils: Devils -1.5

Capitals @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals

Flames @ Jets: Jets ML

Saturday

College Football:

Ole Miss @ Oklahoma: Ole Miss +5.5

Alabama @ South Carolina: Alabama -11.5

Missouri @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -2.5

Baylor @ Cincinnati: Baylor +3.5

Texas @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +7.5

Texas A&M @ LSU: Texas A&M -2.5



MLB World Series:

NBA:

NHL:

Sunday

NFL:

Jets @ Bengals: Jets +6.5

Bears @ Ravens: o49.5 Total Points

Giants @ Eagles: Giants +7.5

Cowboys @ Broncos: Cowboys +3.5

Titans @ Colts: Colts o30.5 Total Points

Packers @ Steelers: Steelers +3.5



NBA:

NHL:

