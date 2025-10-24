74°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: LSU rare underdogs in Death Valley!

1 hour 8 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, October 24 2025 Oct 24, 2025 October 24, 2025 5:41 PM October 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB World Series, the NBA and NHL.

Friday

College Football:
California @ Virginia Tech: Cal +6.5
North Texas @ Charlotte: u61.5 Total Points
Boise State @ Nevada: Nevada +21.5

MLB World Series:
Dodgers @ Blue Jays: Dodgers ML

NBA:
Hawks @ Magic: Magic -5.5
Celtics @ Knicks: Knicks -2.5
Timberwolves @ Lakers: Lakers ML
Jazz @ Kings: Kings -5.5
Warriors @ Trail Blazers: Warriors -2.5
Cavaliers @ Nets: u230.5 Total Points

NHL:
Maple Leafs @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Points
Sharks @ Devils: Devils -1.5
Capitals @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Jets: Jets ML

Saturday

College Football:
Ole Miss @ Oklahoma: Ole Miss +5.5
Alabama @ South Carolina: Alabama -11.5
Missouri @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -2.5
Baylor @ Cincinnati: Baylor +3.5
Texas @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +7.5
Texas A&M @ LSU: Texas A&M -2.5

MLB World Series:
TBD

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday

NFL:
Jets @ Bengals: Jets +6.5
Bears @ Ravens: o49.5 Total Points
Giants @ Eagles: Giants +7.5
Cowboys @ Broncos: Cowboys +3.5
Titans @ Colts: Colts o30.5 Total Points
Packers @ Steelers: Steelers +3.5

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

