$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 8: Tigers are UNDERDOGS in Nashville

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB Championship Series and the NHL.

Friday



College Football:

Louisville @ Miami: o49.5 Total Points

Nebraska @ Minnesota: Nebraska -6.5

San Jose State @ Utah State: Utah State -3.5

UNC @ California: California -8.5



MLB Championship Series:

Blue Jays @ Mariners: Blue Jays ML

Brewers @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

NHL:

Lightning @ Red Wings: Lightning ML

Wild @ Capitals: Wild ML

Canucks @ Blackhawks: o5.5 Total Runs

Sharks @ Mammoth: u6.5 Total Runs

Saturday

College Football:

LSU @ Vanderbilt: LSU ML

Ole Miss @ Georgia: Ole Miss +7.5

Texas A&M @ Arkansas: Arkansas +7.5

Tennessee @ Alabama: Tennessee +8.5

Missouri @ Auburn: Auburn ML

Utah @ BYU: Utah -3.5



MLB Championship Series:

TBD



NHL:

TBD

Sunday

NFL:

Rams @ Jaguars: Rams -2.5

Eagles @ Vikings: Vikings +2.5

Raiders @ Chiefs: Raiders +12.5

Patriots @ Titans: Patriots -6.5

Dolphins @ Browns: o35.5 Total Points

Colts @ Chargers: Chargers -1.5



MLB Championship Series:

TBD



NHL:

TBD