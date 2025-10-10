84°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 7: Mateer vs. Manning in the Red River Rivalry

32 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, October 10 2025 Oct 10, 2025 October 10, 2025 5:02 PM October 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB Division Series and the WNBA Finals.

Friday

College Football:
South Florida @ North Texas: South Florida ML
Fresno State @ Colorado State: u47.5 Total Points
Rutgers @ Washington: Rutgers +11.5

MLB Division Series:
Tigers @ Mariners: Tigers ML

WNBA Finals: 
Aces @ Mercury: Mercury ML

Saturday

College Football:
Alabama @ Missouri: Missouri +3.5
Oklahoma @ Texas: Texas ML
Indiana @ Oregon: Oregon -6.5
Iowa State @ Colorado: Colorado ML
Georgia @ Auburn: Georgia -3.5
South Carolina @ LSU: u44.5 Total Points

MLB Division Series:
Cubs @ Brewers: TBD

NHL:
Kings @ Jets: Jets ML
Blues @ Flames: o5.5 Total Goals
Devils @ Lightning: u6.5 Total Goals
Rangers @ Penguins: u6.5 Total Goals
Flyers @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Canucks @ Oilers: u6.5 Total Goals

Sunday

NFL:
Broncos @ Jets: u43.5 Total Points
Browns @ Steelers: Browns +6.5
Cardinals @ Colts: Cardinals +7.5
Patriots @ Saints: Saints +3.5
Cowboys @ Panthers: Cowboys -2.5
Seahawks @ Jaguars: Seahawks +1.5

MLB Division Series:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

WNBA Finals: 
TBD if necessary

