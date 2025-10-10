Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 7: Mateer vs. Manning in the Red River Rivalry
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB Division Series and the WNBA Finals.
Friday
College Football:
South Florida @ North Texas: South Florida ML
Fresno State @ Colorado State: u47.5 Total Points
Rutgers @ Washington: Rutgers +11.5
MLB Division Series:
Tigers @ Mariners: Tigers ML
WNBA Finals:
Aces @ Mercury: Mercury ML
Saturday
College Football:
Alabama @ Missouri: Missouri +3.5
Oklahoma @ Texas: Texas ML
Indiana @ Oregon: Oregon -6.5
Iowa State @ Colorado: Colorado ML
Georgia @ Auburn: Georgia -3.5
South Carolina @ LSU: u44.5 Total Points
MLB Division Series:
Cubs @ Brewers: TBD
NHL:
Kings @ Jets: Jets ML
Blues @ Flames: o5.5 Total Goals
Devils @ Lightning: u6.5 Total Goals
Rangers @ Penguins: u6.5 Total Goals
Flyers @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML
Canucks @ Oilers: u6.5 Total Goals
Sunday
NFL:
Broncos @ Jets: u43.5 Total Points
Browns @ Steelers: Browns +6.5
Cardinals @ Colts: Cardinals +7.5
Patriots @ Saints: Saints +3.5
Cowboys @ Panthers: Cowboys -2.5
Seahawks @ Jaguars: Seahawks +1.5
MLB Division Series:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
WNBA Finals:
TBD if necessary
