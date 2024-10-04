$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 6: A game of 'Who is the Fraud?' in Kyle Field! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB postseason and the WNBA playoffs! Friday College Football: Jacksonville State @ Kennesaw State: Jacksonville State -16.5 Houston @ TCU: TCU +17.5 Michigan State @ Oregon: Michigan State +24.5 Trending News TikTok star 'Mr. Prada' arrested in murder of Baton Rouge therapist

Deputy accused of passing inmate boyfriend information about gang member Syracuse @ UNLV: UNLV -5.5 WNBA: Lynx @ Sun: Lynx +2.5 Liberty @ Aces: Aces -2.5 Saturday College Football: Missouri @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -1.5 Auburn @ Georgia: Georgia -23.5 Iowa @ Ohio State: Iowa +18.5 Clemson @ Florida State: Clemson -13.5 Michigan @ Washington: Michigan +3.5 Tennessee @ Arkansas: u60.5 Total Points MLB: Tigers @ Guardians: o6.5 Total Runs Mets @ Phillies: Phillies ML Royals @ Yankees: Yankees ML Padres @ Dodgers: Dodgers o7.5 Total Runs Sunday NFL: Jets @ Vikings: Jets +2.5 Browns @ Commanders: Commanders -3.0 Cardinals @ 49ers: 49ers Team Total o28.5 Points Giants @ Seahawks: Seahawks -6.5 Packers @ Rams: o48.5 Total Points Cowboys @ Steelers: Steelers -2.5 MLB: TBD WNBA: TBD