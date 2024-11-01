$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Games in November are the ones you remember! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL and the NBA! Friday College Football: Georgia State @ UConn: UConn -8.5 Yale @ Columbia: u50.5 Total Points South Florida @ Florida Atlantic: South Florida -2.5

San Diego State @ Boise State: San Diego State +23.5 NHL: Senators @ Rangers: u6.5 Total Goals Jets @ Blue Jackets: Jets ML Islanders @ Sabres: Islanders ML Lightning @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals Devils @ Flames: o6.5 Total Goals NBA: Knicks @ Pistons: Knicks -6.5 Magic @ Cavaliers: Magic +7.5 Kings @ Hawks: Hawks +6.5 Lakers @ Raptors: u232.5 Total Points Bulls @ Nets: Nets -1.5 Nuggets @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -3.5 Saturday College Football: Duke @ Miami: Duke +21.5 Ohio State @ Penn State: Penn State +4.5 Vanderbilt @ Auburn: Vanderbilt +7.5 Florida @ Georgia: Georgia -13.5 Texas A&M @ South Carolina: o43.5 Total Points Wisconsin @ Iowa: Iowa -2.5 NHL: Bruins @ Flyers: u6.5 Total Goals Blackhawks @ Kings: o5.5 Total Goals Blue Jackets @ Capitals: Capitals ML Canadiens @ Penguins: Penguins ML Maple Leaf @ Blues: Maple Leafs ML Canucks @ Sharks: u6.5 Total Goals

NBA: TBD Sunday NFL: Dolphins @ Bills: Bills -5.5 Commanders @ Giants: Commanders -3.5 Broncos @ Ravens: Broncos +8.5 Bears @ Cardinals: Cardinals -1.5 Lions @ Packers: Lions -2.5 Colts @ Vikings: Colts +5.5 NHL: TBD NBA: TBD