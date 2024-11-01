72°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Games in November are the ones you remember! $$$

1 hour 58 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, November 01 2024 Nov 1, 2024 November 01, 2024 4:39 PM November 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL and the NBA!

Friday

College Football:

Georgia State @ UConn: UConn -8.5

Yale @ Columbia: u50.5 Total Points

South Florida @ Florida Atlantic: South Florida -2.5

San Diego State @ Boise State: San Diego State +23.5

NHL:

Senators @ Rangers: u6.5 Total Goals

Jets @ Blue Jackets: Jets ML

Islanders @ Sabres: Islanders ML

Lightning @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals

Devils @ Flames: o6.5 Total Goals

NBA:

Knicks @ Pistons: Knicks -6.5

Magic @ Cavaliers: Magic +7.5

Kings @ Hawks: Hawks +6.5

Lakers @ Raptors: u232.5 Total Points

Bulls @ Nets: Nets -1.5

Nuggets @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -3.5

Saturday

College Football:

Duke @ Miami: Duke +21.5

Ohio State @ Penn State: Penn State +4.5

Vanderbilt @ Auburn: Vanderbilt +7.5

Florida @ Georgia: Georgia -13.5

Texas A&M @ South Carolina: o43.5 Total Points

Wisconsin @ Iowa: Iowa -2.5

NHL:

Bruins @ Flyers: u6.5 Total Goals

Blackhawks @ Kings: o5.5 Total Goals

Blue Jackets @ Capitals: Capitals ML

Canadiens @ Penguins: Penguins ML

Maple Leaf @ Blues: Maple Leafs ML

Canucks @ Sharks: u6.5 Total Goals


NBA:

TBD

Sunday

NFL:

Dolphins @ Bills: Bills -5.5

Commanders @ Giants: Commanders -3.5

Broncos @ Ravens: Broncos +8.5

Bears @ Cardinals: Cardinals -1.5

Lions @ Packers: Lions -2.5

Colts @ Vikings: Colts +5.5

NHL:

TBD

NBA: 

TBD

