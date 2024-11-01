Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Games in November are the ones you remember! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL and the NBA!
Friday
College Football:
Georgia State @ UConn: UConn -8.5
Yale @ Columbia: u50.5 Total Points
South Florida @ Florida Atlantic: South Florida -2.5
Trending News
San Diego State @ Boise State: San Diego State +23.5
NHL:
Senators @ Rangers: u6.5 Total Goals
Jets @ Blue Jackets: Jets ML
Islanders @ Sabres: Islanders ML
Lightning @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals
Devils @ Flames: o6.5 Total Goals
NBA:
Knicks @ Pistons: Knicks -6.5
Magic @ Cavaliers: Magic +7.5
Kings @ Hawks: Hawks +6.5
Lakers @ Raptors: u232.5 Total Points
Bulls @ Nets: Nets -1.5
Nuggets @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -3.5
Saturday
College Football:
Duke @ Miami: Duke +21.5
Ohio State @ Penn State: Penn State +4.5
Vanderbilt @ Auburn: Vanderbilt +7.5
Florida @ Georgia: Georgia -13.5
Texas A&M @ South Carolina: o43.5 Total Points
Wisconsin @ Iowa: Iowa -2.5
NHL:
Bruins @ Flyers: u6.5 Total Goals
Blackhawks @ Kings: o5.5 Total Goals
Blue Jackets @ Capitals: Capitals ML
Canadiens @ Penguins: Penguins ML
Maple Leaf @ Blues: Maple Leafs ML
Canucks @ Sharks: u6.5 Total Goals
NBA:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Dolphins @ Bills: Bills -5.5
Commanders @ Giants: Commanders -3.5
Broncos @ Ravens: Broncos +8.5
Bears @ Cardinals: Cardinals -1.5
Lions @ Packers: Lions -2.5
Colts @ Vikings: Colts +5.5
NHL:
TBD
NBA:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested twice for violent sexual assault in two parishes indicted on...
-
BRPD police chief speaks on talks of merger between BRPD and EBRSO
-
Dad questioning why deputy still has job after accidentally using stun gun...
-
One dead, one injured after early-morning crash on Greenwell Springs Road in...
-
Squatters staying at city properties, leaving trash for neighbors