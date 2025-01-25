Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: CFP National Championship and NFL Divisional Round! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
Men's College Basketball:
Providence @ Villanova: Villanova -7.5 (L)
Air Force @ Fresno State: Fresno State -2.5 (W)
Indiana @ Ohio State: Ohio State -6.5 (L)
Boise State @ New Mexico: Boise State +3.5 (L)
DePaul @ Georgetown: Georgetown -8.5 (L)
VCU @ Saint Joseph's: VCU -2.5 (W)
NBA:
Magic @ Celtics: o213.5 Total Points (W)
Timberwolves @ Knicks: Knicks -4.5 (L)
Nuggets @ Heat: Heat +1.5 (L)
Jazz @ Pelicans: Pelicans -10.5 (W)
Thunder @ Mavericks: Thunder -8.5 (L)
Grizzlies @ Spurs: Grizzlies -2.5 (W)
NHL:
Penguins @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Goals (L)
Golden Knights @ Hurricanes: o5.5 Total Goals (L)
Saturday
NFL:
Texans @ Chiefs: Texans +8.5 (L)
Commanders @ Lions: Commanders +10.5 (W)
Men's College Basketball:
Alabama @ Kentucky: Kentucky -2.5 (L)
Houston @ UCF: UCF +13.5 (W)
Kansas State @ Kansas: Kansas -14.5 (L)
Xavier @ Marquette: Marquette -9.5 (L)
Stanford @ UNC: UNC -11.5 (L)
Purdue @ Oregon: Oregon -2.5 (L)
NBA:
Suns @ Pistons: Suns -1.5 (W)
Hawks @ Celtics: Celtics -9.5 (L)
76ers @ Pacers: 76ers +10.5 (L)
Wizards @ Warriors: Warriors -13.5 (L)
Cavaliers @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves +7.5 (W)
Rockets @ Trail Blazers: o223.5 Total Points (W)
NHL:
Flyers @ Devils: Devils ML (L)
Ducks @ Panthers: Panthers -1.5 (W)
Maple Leafs @ Canadiens: o5.5 Total Goals (W)
Flames @ Jets: Jets ML (L)
Blue Jackets @ Rangers: Rangers ML (W)
Sharks @ Islanders: o5.5 Total Goals (L)
Sunday
NFL:
Rams @ Eagles: Rams +6.5 (W)
Ravens @ Bills: Bills ML (W)
Men's College Basketball:
Northwestern @ Michigan: Michigan -8.5 (L)
La Salle @ UMass: La Salle +2.5 (L)
Cleveland State @ IU Indianapolis: u139.5 Total Points (W)
Memphis @ Charlotte: Memphis -11.5 (L)
Robert Morris @ Milwaukee: o149.5 Total Points (W)
TCU @ Baylor: o137.5 Total Points (W)
NBA:
Spurs @ Heat: Heat -2.5 (W)
Nuggets @ Magic: Magic +8.5 (L)
76ers @ Bucks: u223.5 Total Points (L)
Nets @ Thunder: u216.5 Total Points (L)
Bulls @ Trail Blazers: o236.5 Total Points (L)
Lakers @ Clippers: Lakers +4.5 (L)
NHL:
Senators @ Devils: Devils ML (L)
Rangers @ Canadiens: u6.5 Total Goals (L)
Red Wings @ Stars: Stars ML (W)
Monday
CFP National Championship:
Ohio State @ Notre Dame: u46.5 Total Points
