$$$ Best Bets: CFP National Championship and NFL Divisional Round! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

Men's College Basketball:

Providence @ Villanova: Villanova -7.5 (L)

Air Force @ Fresno State: Fresno State -2.5 (W)

Indiana @ Ohio State: Ohio State -6.5 (L)

Boise State @ New Mexico: Boise State +3.5 (L)

DePaul @ Georgetown: Georgetown -8.5 (L)

VCU @ Saint Joseph's: VCU -2.5 (W)

NBA:

Magic @ Celtics: o213.5 Total Points (W)

Timberwolves @ Knicks: Knicks -4.5 (L)

Nuggets @ Heat: Heat +1.5 (L)

Jazz @ Pelicans: Pelicans -10.5 (W)

Thunder @ Mavericks: Thunder -8.5 (L)

Grizzlies @ Spurs: Grizzlies -2.5 (W)

NHL:

Penguins @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Goals (L)

Golden Knights @ Hurricanes: o5.5 Total Goals (L)

Saturday

NFL:

Texans @ Chiefs: Texans +8.5 (L)

Commanders @ Lions: Commanders +10.5 (W)

Men's College Basketball:

Alabama @ Kentucky: Kentucky -2.5 (L)

Houston @ UCF: UCF +13.5 (W)

Kansas State @ Kansas: Kansas -14.5 (L)

Xavier @ Marquette: Marquette -9.5 (L)

Stanford @ UNC: UNC -11.5 (L)

Purdue @ Oregon: Oregon -2.5 (L)

NBA:

Suns @ Pistons: Suns -1.5 (W)

Hawks @ Celtics: Celtics -9.5 (L)

76ers @ Pacers: 76ers +10.5 (L)

Wizards @ Warriors: Warriors -13.5 (L)

Cavaliers @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves +7.5 (W)

Rockets @ Trail Blazers: o223.5 Total Points (W)

NHL:

Flyers @ Devils: Devils ML (L)

Ducks @ Panthers: Panthers -1.5 (W)

Maple Leafs @ Canadiens: o5.5 Total Goals (W)

Flames @ Jets: Jets ML (L)

Blue Jackets @ Rangers: Rangers ML (W)

Sharks @ Islanders: o5.5 Total Goals (L)





Sunday

NFL:

Rams @ Eagles: Rams +6.5 (W)

Ravens @ Bills: Bills ML (W)

Men's College Basketball:

Northwestern @ Michigan: Michigan -8.5 (L)

La Salle @ UMass: La Salle +2.5 (L)

Cleveland State @ IU Indianapolis: u139.5 Total Points (W)

Memphis @ Charlotte: Memphis -11.5 (L)

Robert Morris @ Milwaukee: o149.5 Total Points (W)

TCU @ Baylor: o137.5 Total Points (W)



NBA:

Spurs @ Heat: Heat -2.5 (W)

Nuggets @ Magic: Magic +8.5 (L)

76ers @ Bucks: u223.5 Total Points (L)

Nets @ Thunder: u216.5 Total Points (L)

Bulls @ Trail Blazers: o236.5 Total Points (L)

Lakers @ Clippers: Lakers +4.5 (L)

NHL:

Senators @ Devils: Devils ML (L)

Rangers @ Canadiens: u6.5 Total Goals (L)

Red Wings @ Stars: Stars ML (W)

Monday

CFP National Championship:

Ohio State @ Notre Dame: u46.5 Total Points