$$$ Best Bets: 2025 College Football Futures!

3 hours 49 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, August 01 2025 Aug 1, 2025 August 01, 2025 3:00 PM August 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB, WNBA and College Football Futures!

2025 COLLEGE FOOTBALL FUTURES: 
LSU o8.5 Regular Season Wins 
Illinois u8.5 Regular Season Wins
Kansas State to make College Football Playoffs (+450)
Penn State to win the Big 10 Championship Game (+230)
Garrett Nussmeier to win the Heisman Trophy (+900)
LSU to win the National Championship (+1700)

Friday

MLB:
Brewers @ Nationals: Brewers ML
Yankees @ Marlins: Yankees ML
Astros @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML
Dodgers @ Rays: u9.5 Total Runs
White Sox @ Angels: u9.5 Total Runs
Cardinals @ Padres: Padres ML

WNBA:
Mercury @ Dream: Dream +4.5
Valkyries @ Sky: Sky +6.5
Fever @ Wings: Fever -3.5
Liberty @ Sun: Liberty -11.5
Sparks @ Storm: Storm -4.5

Saturday

MLB:
TBD

WNBA:
TBD

Sunday

MLB:
TBD

WNBA: 
TBD

