$$$ Best Bets: 2025 College Football Futures!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB, WNBA and College Football Futures!

2025 COLLEGE FOOTBALL FUTURES:

LSU o8.5 Regular Season Wins

Illinois u8.5 Regular Season Wins

Kansas State to make College Football Playoffs (+450)

Penn State to win the Big 10 Championship Game (+230)

Garrett Nussmeier to win the Heisman Trophy (+900)

LSU to win the National Championship (+1700)

Friday



MLB:

Brewers @ Nationals: Brewers ML

Yankees @ Marlins: Yankees ML

Astros @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML

Dodgers @ Rays: u9.5 Total Runs

White Sox @ Angels: u9.5 Total Runs

Cardinals @ Padres: Padres ML



WNBA:

Mercury @ Dream: Dream +4.5

Valkyries @ Sky: Sky +6.5

Fever @ Wings: Fever -3.5

Liberty @ Sun: Liberty -11.5

Sparks @ Storm: Storm -4.5

Saturday

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD

Sunday

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD