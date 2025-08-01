Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: 2025 College Football Futures!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for the MLB, WNBA and College Football Futures!
2025 COLLEGE FOOTBALL FUTURES:
LSU o8.5 Regular Season Wins
Illinois u8.5 Regular Season Wins
Kansas State to make College Football Playoffs (+450)
Penn State to win the Big 10 Championship Game (+230)
Garrett Nussmeier to win the Heisman Trophy (+900)
LSU to win the National Championship (+1700)
Friday
MLB:
Brewers @ Nationals: Brewers ML
Yankees @ Marlins: Yankees ML
Astros @ Red Sox: Red Sox ML
Dodgers @ Rays: u9.5 Total Runs
White Sox @ Angels: u9.5 Total Runs
Cardinals @ Padres: Padres ML
WNBA:
Mercury @ Dream: Dream +4.5
Valkyries @ Sky: Sky +6.5
Fever @ Wings: Fever -3.5
Liberty @ Sun: Liberty -11.5
Sparks @ Storm: Storm -4.5
Saturday
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
Trending News
Sunday
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday's Health Report: World Lung Cancer Day
-
Trump says he's mobilized nuclear submarines in response to Russian official's 'provocative...
-
Trump demands official overseeing jobs data be fired after dismal employment report
-
City-Parish officials finish work on transportation project in Baton Rouge Health District
-
Man on active parole arrested in Kenner after police find stolen Jeep...
Sports Video
-
Southern leaning on experience while building for 2025 season
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly