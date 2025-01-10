Latest Weather Blog
BESE renews Impact Charter School's contract for another 6 years
BATON ROUGE — Impact Charter School was finally added to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's agenda to be considered for renewal Thursday afternoon.
BESE President Ronnie Morris said the agreement shows that the school and the state have a path forward.
"So that charter was approved for 6 years with conditions depending on the outcome of the legislative audit, and both parties have agreed to that and so that's what was brought to the board," Morris said.
The school was under investigation by the legislative audit in May 2024 reviewing whether public dollars were being spent properly.
Last month, a judge denied the school's request to be added to the December agenda for consideration.
Morris said parents will still have a choice to send their child to any charter school.
"We're just real excited that parents have a choice – that's what charter schools do. They provide parents with a choice and then it's a matter of what your child's interests are and how they align with the opportunities that are made available," Morris said.
