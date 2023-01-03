Bengals and Bills game postponed after player suffers cardiac arrest on field, in critical condition

CINCINNATI - The Monday Night Football game against the Bengals and Bills was postponed after a player collapsed on the field during the first quarter.

Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin passed out on the field after making a tackle.

Emergency responders gave Hamlin CPR on the field before carting him off and taking him to an ambulance.

NFL released a statement after the game saying Hamlin is in critical condition.

Hamlin's manager said his vitals have stabilized and he is being intubated so doctors can run breathing tests.

The injury happened at 7:55 p.m. with nearly six minutes left to play in the first quarter. The Bengals led the Bills 7-3.

Players were in shock after the injury. Bills players surrounded Hamlin in a prayer circle as he was receiving CPR.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained down on the field after a scary hit.



According to the broadcast, medical personnel have administered CPR. pic.twitter.com/JKCWmfzaLT — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

More than an hour later, NFL higher-ups decided to suspend the game for the night.

Early Tuesday morning, the Bills released an update on Hamlin's condition, saying that he suffered from cardiac arrest and is still listed as being in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

A doctor told CNN Tuesday morning Hamlin's circumstances were "exceedingly rare," and that he had to suffer trauma to the chest at the exact moment his heart was preparing to beat normally.

Hamlin, 24, played for Pitt in college and was a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.