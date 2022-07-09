94°
Ben Hur bridge to remain closed until Aug. 25

4 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 15 2017 Aug 15, 2017 August 15, 2017 12:58 PM August 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A bridge along Ben Hur Road will be fully closed for repairs until August 25.

According to the City of Baton Rouge's official Twitter account, the bridge near River Road will be closed all day, every day, as crews perform repairs. The city says repairs should be completed in the next week-and-a-half.

