Ben Hur bridge to remain closed until Aug. 25
BATON ROUGE - A bridge along Ben Hur Road will be fully closed for repairs until August 25.
According to the City of Baton Rouge's official Twitter account, the bridge near River Road will be closed all day, every day, as crews perform repairs. The city says repairs should be completed in the next week-and-a-half.
BRIDGE CLOSURE: Ben Hur Rd. Bridge near River Rd. will be fully closed for repair until 8/25, all day each day.— City of Baton Rouge (@TheCityofBR) August 15, 2017
