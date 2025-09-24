79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Belle Rose woman pleads guilty to causing two fatal fentanyl overdoses

4 hours 2 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, September 24 2025 Sep 24, 2025 September 24, 2025 9:32 AM September 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — A Belle Rose woman arrested in 2023 after two people died of fentanyl overdoses pleaded guilty to their deaths.

Christen Brown pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to render aid on Sept. 16. Each of these carries a five-year jail sentence. 

Brown was arrested by Morgan City Police in April 2023 after three people overdosed. Two of them — 37-year-old Harold Allen Sheets and 52-year-old Jesse Engleton — died as a result of Brown's inaction. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days