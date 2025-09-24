Belle Rose woman pleads guilty to causing two fatal fentanyl overdoses

MORGAN CITY — A Belle Rose woman arrested in 2023 after two people died of fentanyl overdoses pleaded guilty to their deaths.

Christen Brown pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to render aid on Sept. 16. Each of these carries a five-year jail sentence.

Brown was arrested by Morgan City Police in April 2023 after three people overdosed. Two of them — 37-year-old Harold Allen Sheets and 52-year-old Jesse Engleton — died as a result of Brown's inaction.