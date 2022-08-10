79°
Belle Rose racing organization asking for public's help to repair Circuit Grand Bayou track
BELLE ROSE - A racing community is asking for the public's help to repair and refurbish the 1.8 mile Circuit Grand Bayou Road Course in Belle Rose.
Amateur racer Ben Cherbonnier organized the fundraiser, hoping to have things back on track for an event Sept. 25.
Cherbonnier said most of the money raised will go to asphalt sealer, "which will preserve and extend the life of the asphalt, keep the track from deteriorating and reduce wear and tear."
To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.
