Behind Crews' 4 RBI night, #8 LSU baseball blanks Towson 6-0

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team bounced back Friday, beating Towson 6-0.

Blake Money gets his second win of the year after he threw seven innings and had seven strikeouts with 0 earned runs.

Dylan Crews launched his first homer of the year to go along with four RBIS. After having five errors against Louisiana Tech, the Tigers had a solid performance defensive, only committing two errors tonight.

LSU will be back in action tomorrow to face Southern at the box at 1:30.