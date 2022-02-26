48°
Behind Crews' 4 RBI night, #8 LSU baseball blanks Towson 6-0
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team bounced back Friday, beating Towson 6-0.
Blake Money gets his second win of the year after he threw seven innings and had seven strikeouts with 0 earned runs.
Dylan Crews launched his first homer of the year to go along with four RBIS. After having five errors against Louisiana Tech, the Tigers had a solid performance defensive, only committing two errors tonight.
LSU will be back in action tomorrow to face Southern at the box at 1:30.
