Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus

BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will be on hand for the Southern home football game Saturday night, sources told WBRZ.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The added law enforcement comes after a handful of arrests at the homecoming game last weekend. Police arrested four to five people around gametime and later into the evening and confiscated what police quantified as “multiple …guns and assault rifles.” The weapons were taken and filed away as evidence, Baton Rouge Police said.

Of the suspects arrested, two were detained in a scuffle with the police chief and a top lieutenant, police confirmed to WBRZ. Police said Chief Murphy Paul and Deputy Chief Troy Lawrence “physically apprehended two suspects” who were armed with guns after a shooting on Swan Street a block off campus.

Sources told WBRZ, law enforcement scheduled numerous backup patrols and officers for the October 30th game in an effort to deter any other trouble.

The week leading into the Saturday game has been especially violent. Baton Rouge recently eclipsed its homicide record, more than 140 people have been killed in 2021.

"2021 is the most deadly year on record in EBR Parish history,” EBR Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a recent interview about the somber record.

"Things are completely out of hand. No human, no law enforcement, no judge can actually stop this today,” a mother of a crime victim told WBRZ this week.

