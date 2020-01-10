75°
Bed catches fire at Extended Stay hotel, firefighters investigate

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters were dispatched to Extended Stay Suites on Corporate Boulevard for a reported building fire.

The call came in around 10:33 p.m., Thursday night. 

When first responders arrived, they discovered that a bed in one of the rooms was on fire, which set off the sprinkler system.

The incident resulted in $200,000 in water damage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.  

