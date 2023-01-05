'Bed, Bath & Beyond' teeters on brink of bankruptcy

BATON ROUGE - Home goods retailer "Bed, Bath & Beyond" is hemorrhaging money and is nearing bankruptcy, company leaders said on Thursday.

The well-known store chain said in a regulatory filing that it probably cannot continue to operate as it has in recent years. The company is considering a filing of bankruptcy, along with other options.

Bed, Bath & Beyond stock plunged in response to the news, dropping to an all-time low below two dollars per share.

A bankruptcy filing would not necessarily mean a shut-down of stores. That would depend on the nature of the filing, which would require court approval.

The company operates stores across Louisiana, including locations in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs.