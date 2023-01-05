60°
Latest Weather Blog
'Bed, Bath & Beyond' teeters on brink of bankruptcy
BATON ROUGE - Home goods retailer "Bed, Bath & Beyond" is hemorrhaging money and is nearing bankruptcy, company leaders said on Thursday.
The well-known store chain said in a regulatory filing that it probably cannot continue to operate as it has in recent years. The company is considering a filing of bankruptcy, along with other options.
Bed, Bath & Beyond stock plunged in response to the news, dropping to an all-time low below two dollars per share.
A bankruptcy filing would not necessarily mean a shut-down of stores. That would depend on the nature of the filing, which would require court approval.
Trending News
The company operates stores across Louisiana, including locations in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Video from Addis police chase
-
Joe Burrow speaks to media for first time since game against Bills;...
-
Outpour of community support continues for families of teens killed, hurt in...
-
Memorials set around Baton Rouge as Pope Benedict is laid to rest...
-
Vacant home ruled total loss after early-morning fire