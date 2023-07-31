Beat the heat with ice skating at the River Center

BATON ROUGE - If you're looking for ways to beat the heat then get ready to lace up your skates and head on over to the Raising Cane's River Center.

They're once again opening their doors for ice skating all week long. It's great exercise while also cooling down in these 100-degree temperatures.

If you stop by, you may even get to meet one of the players of the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Parker Moskal is from San Diego and says the heat down here is a scorcher, making this a great opportunity to cool off.

"I'm so excited to be in Baton Rouge. The people, town, and food are amazing. I'm very excited to represent this community," said Moskal. "Plus, I'm excited to see the community come out this week and beat the heat and humidity and get some public skating in."

If you'd like to test out your ice skating skills, tickets are $20 and you can view the full schedule here.