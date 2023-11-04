Bayou Pigeon fire unable to be contained; fire departments will continue watching

IBERVILLE PARISH - The Bayou Sorrel / Bayou Pigeon Fire Department is keeping an eye on a fire that erupted by Bayou Pigeon Friday night.

According to the fire department, the fire took place when a private land owner on Hwy 75 burned cut timber, resulting in the fire jumping the banks of the bayou and spreading into the woods.

The fire department reached out to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, who did a flyover and sent in ground crews. As a result, it was determined that the fire is in such a wooded rough swamp terrain area that they are not able to get the necessary equipment in to contain the fire.

The local fire department will continue monitoring the fire throughout the night to make sure it does not cause any danger to surrounding homes; the Department of Agriculture and Forestry plans to conduct another flyover and deploying a ground team in the morning.