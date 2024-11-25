75°
Latest Weather Blog
Bayou L'Ourse woman accused of stealing car
BAYOU L'OURSE – Assumption Parish deputies said Monday a Bayou L'Ourse woman is accused of stealing a car from a home.
Deputies say Meghann Rebekah Scarbrough, 36, was arrested after the Saturday evening theft from near a home along La. 663. The car's owners complained they had parked their car near a home they were visiting and that Scarbrough was nearby. Later in the evening, they said, the car was missing and so was the woman.
Scarbrough was detained on charges of motor-vehicle theft and as a fugitive from Morgan City.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Generous donation of commercial kitchen boosts Baton Rouge man's efforts to fill...
-
Nonprofit working to bring Christmas to the troops
-
One person hurt in interstate shooting Sunday night
-
Baton Rouge seafood restaurant gains attention after dine and dash video goes...
-
Homeowner fell asleep while smoking early Sunday morning, started house fire on...
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated