Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Bayou L'Ourse woman accused of stealing car

Monday, November 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU L'OURSE – Assumption Parish deputies said Monday a Bayou L'Ourse woman is accused of stealing a car from a home.

Deputies say Meghann Rebekah Scarbrough, 36, was arrested after the Saturday evening theft from near a home along La. 663. The car's owners complained they had parked their car near a home they were visiting and that Scarbrough was nearby. Later in the evening, they said, the car was missing and so was the woman.

Scarbrough was detained on charges of motor-vehicle theft and as a fugitive from Morgan City.

