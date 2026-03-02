70°
Bayou Cane firefighters respond to fire along Duet Street; no injuries reported

3 hours 39 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2026 Mar 2, 2026 March 02, 2026 7:02 AM March 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU CANE — Firefighters responded to a fire along Duet Street in Bayou Cane over the weekend. 

According to fire officials, crews arrived around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday to find a house overtaken by flames, along with a car, a truck and a small trailer. 

By 3:09 p.m., the fire was brought under control, with no injuries reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

