Battle to get custody of girl in high-profile rape case playing out in Amite courtroom

AMITE – A custody battle that has garnered international attention is playing out in a southeast Louisiana courtroom.

On Friday, John Barnes sought to regain custody of his 15-year-old daughter. That child was the product of a rape. It’s a story the WBRZ Investigative Unit broke last month.

Barnes and his attorney had nothing to say as they walked into the Tangipahoa Parish courthouse.

But he had plenty to say when he was called to testify, blaming Crysta Abelseth, the girl’s mother, because he thought she was a college student when they had sex.

The next morning, the delirium wore off when he learned she was still in high school.

Barnes was held in contempt Friday and ordered to pay Abelseth’s attorney fees for not allowing her to talk to her daughter.

There was also victim blaming in the courtroom, with Abelseth asked about the number of boyfriends she’s had, and if she used a fake ID to get into a bar. She said she did not.

Jarrett Ambeau, Abelseth’s lawyer, said outside the courthouse that the girl “100 percent” wants to live with her mother.

“She 100 percent hates her father, and that will come out. She will say that from the stand. This is a man who insults her. He calls her names,” Ambeau said.

The courtroom was cleared of spectators as the girl took the stand.

The court acknowledged when the hearing started that Barnes was 30 and Crysta was 16 at the time they had sex, making it illegal.

The custody hearing continued into the evening Friday.