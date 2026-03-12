Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Zydeco says ongoing war in Iran, Middle East causing delays in St. Patrick's Day jerseys
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Zydeco said that, due to ongoing shipping delays because of the war in the Middle East, their St. Patrick's Day jerseys will not be delivered in time for the St. Patrick's Day game.
The hockey team said that the jerseys, which were being sponsored by Wilson Warehouse, would not arrive in time for the Sunday, March 15, game against the Monroe Moccasins that is set to start at 3:05 p.m.
"The jerseys will be worn at a later date, to be announced soon," the team said in a post on social media. "We are disappointed in this news as well. These circumstances are out of our control but we will try out best moving forward to ensure better execution for these events."
The team added that plenty of other March specialty items are still available for fans to purchase.
