Baton Rouge Zydeco merch goes on sale
BATON ROUGE - Pre-orders for Zydeco merch are open for the eager hockey fans ready to get their hands on the first jerseys representing Baton Rouge's new hockey team.
The new merch includes home jerseys in navy, away jerseys in red, and City Connect jerseys in white.
Be prepared to fork over some change, though—the jersey pre-orders are going for $185, more than your usual NHL jersey.
The pre-orders will be open through Oct. 15. You can place your order through the Zydeco merch store here.
