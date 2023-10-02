89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Zydeco merch goes on sale

2 hours 35 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, October 02 2023 Oct 2, 2023 October 02, 2023 10:05 AM October 02, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Pre-orders for Zydeco merch are open for the eager hockey fans ready to get their hands on the first jerseys representing Baton Rouge's new hockey team. 

The new merch includes home jerseys in navy, away jerseys in red, and City Connect jerseys in white. 

Be prepared to fork over some change, though—the jersey pre-orders are going for $185, more than your usual NHL jersey. 

Trending News

The pre-orders will be open through Oct. 15. You can place your order through the Zydeco merch store here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days